Nine military, police officials indicted over martial law involvement in South Korea

Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly building in Seoul earlier this week after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

The prosecution on Friday indicted nine military and police officials without detention on charges of participating in the blockade of the National Assembly and the operation of an arrest team during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.

Those referred to trials include Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the 1st Airborne Brigade; Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army Special Warfare Command's 707th Special Mission Group; Mok Hyun-tae, former head of the National Assembly Police Guards; Kim Dae-woo, chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command's investigation unit; Yoon Seung-young, director of the National Office of Investigation's investigation planning and coordination; and Defense Ministry Investigation Headquarters Chief Park Heon-su, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Some of them are also charged with taking part in the occupation of the National Election Commission buildings and the arrest of its officials, the prosecution said.

News.Az