Nineteen UN staff members killed in Ethiopia plane crash

According to preliminary data, nineteen employees of the United Nations were killed in the plane crash in Ethiopia, TASS reported citing a statement from the International Organization for Migration.

"Early indications are that 19 staff members of UN affiliated organizations perished," the statement says.

The Boeing 737 en route from Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa to Kenya’s Nairobi crashed on Sunday morning near Debre Zeit in central Ethiopia. The plane lost contact six minutes after takeoff, the airline said. There were 149 passengers and 8 crewmembers on board the plane.

There are no survivors in the crash.

The planed carried people from over 30 countries. Three Russian nationals were killed in the crash; they were identified by the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa. News.Az

