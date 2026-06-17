Nissan expands hybrid lineup with new Kicks in Japan

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Nissan Motor Co. said on Wednesday that it will launch a new compact sport utility vehicle equipped with its latest hybrid system, aiming to strengthen its sluggish domestic sales, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The new Kicks will be launched in Japan on Thursday and marks the model’s first full redesign since its original introduction in the country in 2020.

The starting price will be set at under 3 million yen (about $18,700), placing it broadly in line with competing models such as Toyota Motor Corp.’s Corolla Cross and Honda Motor Co.’s Vezel, as competition in the compact SUV segment continues to intensify.

Nissan’s domestic sales fell by 13.5 percent in the fiscal year ending in March, marking the sharpest decline among its major markets.

“The model serves as a key strategic vehicle for delivering the value of electrification technologies to more customers, while also playing an important driver of Nissan’s growth,” said Akira Sugimoto, Nissan’s corporate executive responsible for Japan marketing and sales, during a launch event in Tokyo.

The vehicle features Nissan’s third-generation e-Power hybrid system, making its debut in the Japanese market. In this system, the engine is used solely to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven by an electric motor, improving fuel efficiency and providing a quieter driving experience similar to that of an electric vehicle.

“Fuel efficiency has improved by more than 10 percent compared with the current Kicks, including in highway driving,” said Satoru Tanaka, chief product specialist at Nissan.

Nissan said the exterior design was made to appear powerful, with the front inspired by an American football helmet. It also added that cargo space usability has been improved through a wider opening and increased capacity.

The company did not disclose a sales target for the new model but said it plans to introduce it in overseas markets as well.

The new Kicks is being produced at Nissan’s flagship Oppama plant in Kanagawa Prefecture, where vehicle production is scheduled to end by March 2028 under the company’s restructuring plan, with operations to be transferred to a factory in southeastern Japan.

Following the event, Sugimoto said sales in the Japanese market have been gradually recovering, pointing to renewed momentum after the launch of the Roox minicar last autumn, while noting that the new Leaf has also been well received.

“We hope to maintain that momentum and further strengthen it with the new Kicks,” Sugimoto added.

News.Az