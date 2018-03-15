Nizami Ganjavi International Award presented to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with the Nizami Ganjavi International Award.

The award was presented within the framework of the 6th Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies" in Baku on March 15, APA reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center promotes the high universal values and ideas of humanity, mutual understanding and peace.

“For many centuries Azerbaijan has been a land of peaceful coexistence of people of different religions and nations. Today we talked about modern Azerbaijan, about impressive achievements of Azerbaijan after restoration of its independence. I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan, who has dedicated his life to the development and prosperity of our motherland. I also consider this award as recognition of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's works,” she said.

The first vice-president wished success the co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

News.Az

News.Az