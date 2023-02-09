Nizami Ganjavi International Center provides aid to quake-hit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi International Center has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Türkiye jolted by deadly earthquakes, News.Az reports citing the Center.

The aid intended for shipment to Türkiye was transferred to a collection point in Baku.

At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 113,200 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field.

