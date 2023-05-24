Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold int’l conference in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will hold an international conference themed "Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equality", News.Az reports citing NGIC’s press service.

The conference is scheduled to be held in Shusha, Azerbaijan on June 6-7, 2022.

Meanwhile, NGIC annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

