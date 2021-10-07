Nizami Ganjavi International Center, WHO to establish working group on COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center and WHO (World Health Organization) are establishing a Working Group on COVID-19, News.Az reports citing the center.

The role of the center in the People's Vaccine Alliance, the main reasons for the unfair distribution of coronavirus vaccines, and ways of providing vaccines to low-income countries were discussed at a meeting between representatives of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The meeting highlighted the support that Azerbaijan provides to WHO in the fight against COVID-19. Also, on the initiative of Ghebreyesus, an agreement was reached on the establishment of a Working Group on COVID-19 by WHO and the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi.

News.Az