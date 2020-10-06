Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center condemns Armenia's military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The news and findings coming in about the border conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia have shocked a world that is fully focused on the 75th anniversary of the UN General Assembly, co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center said in a statement.

“At a time when the Secretary General, with the support of many world leaders, has reiterated his call for a multilateral world order governed by international law, we would like to express our strongest condemnation for artillery attacks by Armenian military forces along the front line in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. It is not the first time that the ceasefire regime established in 1994 has been violated and that civilian casualties have occurred,” the statement said.

“The world should be reminded that Armenia has so far not complied with or implemented UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, which call, among other things, for the complete and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied regions of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

“As co-chairs and members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, a Baku-based international body dedicated to learning, tolerance, dialogue and understanding, we would like to express our full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan as they constantly face clear violations of international law. The rights of Azerbaijan to sovereignty and territorial integrity have been accepted at the international level and have been repeatedly supported by resolutions of the UN and other international bodies,” the statement said.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the flare-up of the armed conflict along the front line, where Armenia's provocations continue. We fully support all efforts of Azerbaijan to regain its territorial integrity. We call on the international community, in particular the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to fulfill its legal obligations and moral responsibility, taking all necessary steps to alleviate the current acute conflicts and resolve the long-standing frozen conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and other illegally occupied Azerbaijani territories. Millions of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons are waiting for the right to finally return to their homes,” the statement said.

News.Az