Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center members concerned by escalation of situation in NK

The members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center – former presidents of Bulgaria, Albania and Latvia Rosen Plevneliyev, Recep Meydani and Valdis Zatlers,

“We are deeply outraged by another ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh that resulted in the death of innocent people, especially a toddler. On behalf of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we offer deep condolences to you and express our concern over the escalation of situation on the frontline,” the letter reads, according to APA.

“The frequent violation ceasefire by Armenia which was agreed in 1994 leads to deaths of civilians, including children. The attacks of the Armenian army against Azerbaijani civilians and facilities mean gross violation of the international humanitarian law and human rights. As experienced and professional members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we are ready to support you in resolving the conflict through a lasting peace and dialogue. Mr. President, please accept our condolences and highest consideration,” says the letter.

News.Az

