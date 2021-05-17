Putin sees no alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced of the absence of any alternative to the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, the president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday, according to TASS.

Peskov noted that the Russian president is a staunch supporter of the lack of alternatives to the implementation of the clauses of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and now active efforts are being made to relieve tension and resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The spokesman added that Russia is in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Armenia on the issue of resolving the situation in Karabakh.

News.Az