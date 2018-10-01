No “Armenian genocide” in Turkey’s history: vice-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

There was no “Armenian genocide” in the history of Turkey, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

He said that it is not right to assess the events of 1915 as “genocide” of Armenians.

“Turkey is proud of its history,” he noted.

Oktay also noted that Turkey doesn’t abandon its history.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

News.Az

