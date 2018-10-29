No Azerbaijani citizens aboard crashed Indonesian airplane - Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

There were no citizens of Azerbaijan aboard the crashed Indonesian “Boeing 737” aircraft, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service stated Oct. 29.

The aircraft of the Lion Air airline company, on board of which there were at least 188 people, allegedly crashed into the sea near the Indonesian island of Java.

A spokesperson for the country's rescue service said that the communication with the aircraft that was operating the flight No. JT610 was lost 13 minutes after the aircraft’s taking off from Jakarta airport.

According to the data provided by the Lion Air airline company, which owned the aircraft, there were 181 passengers, two pilots and six crew members on board of the aircraft.

The search of wreckage debris and remains of casualties is continued.

