No Azerbaijani civilians currently present in Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

No Azerbaijani civilians are currently present in Afghanistan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

Abdullayeva reminded that in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated July 28, 2021, Ilham Mammadov was appointed the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan.

"After the appointment, the Azerbaijani ambassador has not yet left for Afghanistan. As for the civilians of Azerbaijan in this country, they are currently not there. Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue their service in Afghanistan," she added.

News.Az