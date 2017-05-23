Yandex metrika counter

No Azerbaijanis among victims of Manchester explosion

There are no Azerbaijanis among those killed or wounded in the explosion committed in Manchester, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told APA.

“Our embassy is in constant touch with the concerned British authorities on the matter,” he said.
 
An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

