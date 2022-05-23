No cases of monkeypox recorded in Azerbaijan: Health Ministry

No cases of monkeypox have been detected in Azerbaijan, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the country carries out strict epidemic control measures in accordance with WHO recommendations.

"World Health Organization (WHO) doesn't recommend limiting international travel at present time," the ministry added.

News.Az