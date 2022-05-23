Yandex metrika counter

No cases of monkeypox recorded in Azerbaijan: Health Ministry

  • Society
  • Share
No cases of monkeypox recorded in Azerbaijan: Health Ministry

No cases of monkeypox have been detected in Azerbaijan, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the country carries out strict epidemic control measures in accordance with WHO recommendations.

"World Health Organization (WHO) doesn't recommend limiting international travel at present time," the ministry added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      