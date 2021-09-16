No cases of Mu COVID-19 variant recorded in Azerbaijan: WHO

No cases of the Mu COVID-19 variant have been recorded in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan, said on Thursday.

Harmanci said that this variant is most common now mainly in South America.

"Azerbaijan's healthcare structures regularly conduct research on this issue. If the fact of infection with the Mu COVID-19 variant is detected, the public will be informed about it," she added.

News.Az