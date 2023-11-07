Yandex metrika counter

No cease-fire in Gaza without release of hostages, Israeli PM reiterates

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again rejected growing calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

"A cease-fire would be a surrender to Hamas, it would be a victory to Hamas," Netanyahu told ABC news in an interview broadcast on Monday night.

"Well, there'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages," he said when asked about a possibility of a humanitarian pause.

"As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We've had them before, I suppose, will check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don't think there's going to be a general cease-fire," the Israeli premier said.

He claimed that a truce "will hamper the war efforts" and his government efforts to get out hostages from Gaza.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

