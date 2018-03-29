No conflict between Azerbaijanis and Armenians living in Baku, says PA rep.

Many Armenians live freely in Baku, and there is no conflict between them and Azerbaijanis, said Jeyhun Mammadov, senior adviser at the Department of Multiculturalism, International Relations and Religious Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the opening ceremony of an international scientific conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide against Azerbaijanis. Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing Policy in the modern period,” APA reports.

The conference is being held at the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

Mammadov said that in contrast to Armenia, there is an Armenian church in downtown Baku. “There are about 5,000 Armenian-language books in the church which is protected by the Azerbaijani state,” he noted.

“Historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan, including mosques in Nagorno-Karabakh have been destroyed by Armenians. We know very well that the repair of Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha also pursues political goals,” Mammadov added.

