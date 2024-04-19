No damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities aid reports of Israeli strike, says IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that Iran's nuclear facilities were not damaged during the Israeli strikes, News.Az reports.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has called on both to observe maximum restraint.

“IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites. Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely,” the UN nuclear watchdog said on X.

Long-distance aircraft fired missiles that struck Iranian air force assets at Isfahan in central Iran on April 19 early morning, the Jerusalem Post has confirmed, with two Israeli defence officials and three Iranian officials confirming to The New York Times that Israel was involved.

This contradicts initial reports that the strike was carried out by long-range land-to-air attack missiles or drones, which Jerusalem also possesses.

The report came shortly after local sources reported explosions in Isfahan in central Iran, in the As-Suwayda Governorate of southern Syria, and in the Baghdad area and Babil Governorate of Iraq on April 19 early morning.

