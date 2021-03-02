No details about Musk’s invitation for Putin to have a chat on Clubhouse, Kremlin says

The Kremlin inquired about Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk’s invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to have a conversation on the audio-only app Clubhouse but so far has received no reply, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, according to TASS.

When asked whether the Kremlin managed to learn any details of the invitation, Peskov said, "It was probably a misunderstanding." "We also inquired about the details of the invitation. And we have received no reply," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman said he did not rule out that the invitation had nothing to do with Musk. "This topic seems to be exhausted," Peskov added.

He said earlier that the Kremlin was "working to find out what Mr. Musk meant by his invitation: either a chat on this very app or a conversation in general." Nevertheless, the Kremlin said that the very idea of such an invitation was interesting.

In February, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, mentioned the official Kremlin Twitter account in his tweet and asked if the Russian president would like to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse.

