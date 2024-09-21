No evacuation requests from Azerbaijani nationals in Lebanon: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Beirut has stated that it has not received any evacuation requests from Azerbaijani citizens currently in Lebanon.

This update, shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry in response to media inquiries, indicates that very few Azerbaijani nationals are registered with the embassy, and none have sought evacuation assistance, News.Az reports.Additionally, it was emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens were previously warned about traveling to Lebanon as of August 3.This update follows recent tragic events in Lebanon, where on September 17, explosions at communication facilities resulted in at least 12 fatalities and around 4,000 injuries.In light of these incidents, authorities in Lebanon have implemented restrictions on carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on aircraft. The situation remains tense, and the embassy continues to monitor developments closely.

News.Az