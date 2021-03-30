No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and its medical officials agreed that the match will be held without fans, as even a limited number of fans could be risky now, when new measures might be taken against the COVID-19 pandemic, the federation said in a statement.

The decision showed a shift from a Sunday statement that 15% of stadium capacity could attend the match at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the Turkish metropolis.

The Group G match will kick off at 1845GMT on Tuesday, with TV coverage broadcasting the action for fans at home.

