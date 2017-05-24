No-fly zone was declared in Khojaly - OFFICIAL

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aviation Navigation Database of Azerbaijan gave official information about the prohibited airspace.

Considering the location of Khojaly Airport in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and unguaranteed security of flights, State Civil Aviation Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan declared no-fly zone for civil aviation in accordance with the law on aviation, AzVision.az reports.

Considering the above mentioned facts, relevant executive bodies will take necessary measures against illegal flights in compliance with law on “Aviation” and “Regulations for use of airspace in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Note, the Armenian Media spread provocative information on Khojaly airport. The enemy side stated, single engine aircraft for 2 person will fly from to Shusha. Several flights will be implemented in a day.

Note, although it was previously announced that the flight from Yerevan would be implemented through the airport, the Armenian authority did not dare to conduct flights after warning of official Baku.

