No humanitarian corridors to open in Ukraine on Tuesday – deputy PM

No humanitarian corridors to open in Ukraine on Tuesday – deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the agreed humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine will not open, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Intense shelling in Donbas continues. On Mariupol: the Russians refuse to provide a corridor for civilians to exit in the direction of Berdyansk," she noted.

Also complex negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in Kherson and Kharkiv regions continue, Vereschuk added.

News.Az