No incident during OSCE ceasefire monitoring

The ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on January 15, ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense said.

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Terter district.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller held the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

