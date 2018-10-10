No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district

The OSCE monitoring held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district at the line of contact between the troops of Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 10 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijan’s territory occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces.

News.Az

News.Az