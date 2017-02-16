No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb. 16.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near Kokhanabi village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg.



In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative’s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.

News.Az

News.Az