No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb. 7.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district on Feb. 7.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative’s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

