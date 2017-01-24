No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of the Gapanli village of Azerbaijan’s Terter district on January 24.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and Peter Swedberg.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Ghenadie Petrica.

News.Az

