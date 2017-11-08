No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in Azerbaijan’s Terter district on November 8, AzVision reports.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative, Mikhail Olaru and Martin Schuster.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic, who are field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

News.Az

News.Az