No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The OSCE monitoring held along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents on May 25, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, according to the message.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was held by Simon Tiller and Mikhail Olaru, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

