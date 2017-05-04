Yandex metrika counter

No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on May 4 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      