No incident during OSCE contact line monitoring
- 04 May 2017 10:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121385
- Azerbaijan
The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on May 4 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.
The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.
