No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The OSCE monitored the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on June 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

The monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district passed without incidents, the Defense Ministry said.

