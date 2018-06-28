Yandex metrika counter

No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

The OSCE monitored the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on June 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

The monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district passed without incidents, the Defense Ministry said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      