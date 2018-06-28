No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
The OSCE monitored the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on June 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.
The monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district passed without incidents, the Defense Ministry said.
News.Az