No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

The cease monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, held on Wednesday in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, passed without incident.

The monitoring was conducted in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica carrid out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az