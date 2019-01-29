No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise held on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz district in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on January 29 ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster held the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

News.Az