No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

The monitoring of compliance with the cease-fire regime, held on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border Oct. 16, has ended without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, said the ministry.

