No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise held Thursday on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, ended without incident.

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the country’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az