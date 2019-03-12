No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The OSCE ceasefire monitoring exercise held March 12 on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ended without incident, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ghenadie Petrica carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

