No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact, in the territory of Azerbaijan's Terter district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 13, ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az