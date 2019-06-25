No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on June 25, ended without incident.

The monitoring was held in the direction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Harry O'Connor carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica, Martin Schuster and the representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

