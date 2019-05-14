No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 14, ended without incident.

The monitoring exercise was held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

