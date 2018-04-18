No incident recorded during ceasefire monitoring
- Azerbaijan
A ceasefire monitoring has been held on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 18, ended with no incident, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.
