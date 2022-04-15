No indications Russia will use nuclear weapons - Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Friday that it has no indications of Russia's intention to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, News.az reports citing Teletrader.

A ministry spokesperson said Kiev's intelligence services have seen no evidence of plans to engage in nuclear warfare, which aligns with foreign intelligence reports.

The ministry called nuclear weapons "the last trump card of the Russian Federation." However, the spokesperson said Ukraine "must be ready for any development of the situation."





News.Az