No need for concerns over Iran’s missiles: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Rouhani said Wed. that no country needs to worry about the development of Iran’s defence and missile program.

He added that the Islamic Republic’s power will always be in service of strengthening the countries in need.

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic has never sought to exert pressure or carry out military aggression against any country, citing the Iranian history which is deplete of any instances of airstrikes on people of neighboring countries or any pressure on regional states.

“Not only haven’t we driven people out of their countries, but we have welcomed refugees with open arms,” the president said.

