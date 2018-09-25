No obstacles in way of Iran-Turkey cooperation: Rouhani

No obstacles in way of Iran-Turkey cooperation: Rouhani

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rouhani welcomed Turkish participation of investors and companies in Iran project development process

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement that there are no obstacles in cooperation between Turkey and his country, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reports.

Rouhani’s remarks come regarding to his meeting on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York.

According the statement, Rouhani welcomed Turkish participation of investors and companies in Iran project development process.

Commenting on Erdogan’s condemnation to the Ahvaz military parade attack, Rouhani said “we stood side by side during the hard days. This incident showed us the need to fight more seriously against terrorism.”

On Saturday, a terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran left at least 25 people dead.

The Iranian president also expressed readiness for any kind of cooperation within the trilateral meetings –with Turkey and Russia - regarding to Syria, especially Idlib.

News.Az

News.Az