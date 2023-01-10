No obstacles to traffic in protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road, unimpeded passage of vehicles ensured

No obstacles to traffic in protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road, unimpeded passage of vehicles ensured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unimpeded passage of various vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road is ensured, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, two more ICRC vehicles and several more supply vehicles and passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers passed the protest area without hindrance.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 30th straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

News.Az