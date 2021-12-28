Yandex metrika counter

No Omicron cases detected in Azerbaijan – acting minister

No cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been registered in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Musayev said Azerbaijan is following the global situation related to the Omicron strain.

"Samples are tested in a genetic laboratory by selection method. No Omicron cases have been detected in Azerbaijan,” the acting minister added.


