No one forces Armenians to leave Garabagh: Azerbaijani parliament speaker

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with the President of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, in Dublin, Ireland.

At the meeting, Speaker Gafarova said that a dialogue was held regarding the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society, and two meetings were held between the representatives of Azerbaijan and the representatives of the Armenian community of Garabagh, the parliament's press service told News.Az.

According to Gafarova, Armenian residents of Garabagh are citizens of Azerbaijan: "All their rights will be ensured within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation and international obligations. No one forces them to leave Garabagh. If someone wants to leave, it is their free choice and Azerbaijan ensures their freedom of movement and safety."

The speaker also said that Azerbaijan has started to restore the infrastructure in this area of Garabagh, as well as sending humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel to the residents, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is providing assistance along the roads of Lachin and Aghdam.

