No places in Ukraine without clear military threat: Interior Ministry

Today, Ukraine is facing with an obvious military threat in all its corners, the country’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky said, News.Az reports citing Unian news agency.

The minister noted that Russian saboteurs are detained in different regions of Ukraine.

“There are no places in Ukraine at the moment, which would not have an obvious military threat. We can no longer name the regions, which are free of shelling and saboteurs. Unfortunately, this has become a common phenomenon for us,” Monastyrsky added.

