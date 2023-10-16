No plans to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from Israel: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no plans to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens from Israel at the moment, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend, News.Az reports.

"There are no mass appeals about evacuation. Those wishing to leave depart by regular flights," the spokesperson said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

News.Az